Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.92 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post sales of $172.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.00 million. Kadant posted sales of $165.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $705.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $708.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $740.83 million, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $746.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.67 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kadant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 865 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $76,414.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,037.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 16,243 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $1,469,991.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,620,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,358. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 838.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 174,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,355. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $915.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kadant has a 1-year low of $76.44 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

