KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.72. KB Home reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.49 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBH. BTIG Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.73 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.39 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.66.

KB Home stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,351. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $88,396.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in KB Home by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

