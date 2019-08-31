KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.72. KB Home reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.49 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBH. BTIG Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.73 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.39 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.66.

KB Home stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,351. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $88,396.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in KB Home by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 490.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 83,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.