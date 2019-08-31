Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) will announce sales of $123.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.60 million and the highest is $136.00 million. Key Energy Services posted sales of $134.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full year sales of $469.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.70 million to $509.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $507.30 million, with estimates ranging from $456.10 million to $567.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Key Energy Services.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.11). Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 614.21% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $112.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEG shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 243,284 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 215,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Key Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in Key Energy Services by 18.7% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,393,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 377,176 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 366,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,408. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. Key Energy Services has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

