Kin (KIN) Trading 35.7% Lower Over Last Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Kin has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a market cap of $10.03 million and $4.58 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, HitBTC, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00222778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.01339876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00090515 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021310 BTC.

About Kin

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Allbit, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Fatbtc, YoBit, COSS, IDEX, DDEX, OTCBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.