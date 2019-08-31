Kleros (PNK) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Kleros has a market cap of $1.44 million and $284.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015308 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000905 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,548,810 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

