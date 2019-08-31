Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Hits $46,220.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0639 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $46,220.00 and $502.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00572284 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005835 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000253 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003225 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

