KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

KLXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded KLX Energy Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded KLX Energy Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.28. KLX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $226.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3.57.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, CEO Amin J. Khoury bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $96,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 230,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,817 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 416.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 84,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

