KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.22, approximately 261,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 158,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

KLXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $226.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.05 million. KLX Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $908,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $298,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 230,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

