Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a positive rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.36.

KTB opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.64.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

In other Kontoor Brands news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 8,400 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $189,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $137,562,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $30,144,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,434,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $16,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.