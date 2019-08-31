Krios (KRI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Krios token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $15,727.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00224324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 355,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,368,549 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

