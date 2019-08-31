Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

KUBTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Kubota from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Kubota alerts:

OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.15.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.