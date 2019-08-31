Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Lakeland Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 63,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $746.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

