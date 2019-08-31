Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

LPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.48. 3,092,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,358,444. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.24 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $192,852.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $1,746,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $4,454,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 396.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 387,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

