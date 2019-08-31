LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($2.92), Morningstar.com reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,289. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

LX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.60 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

