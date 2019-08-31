Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 678,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The company had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 234,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

