LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $533.30 Million

Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will announce $533.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $538.80 million and the lowest is $529.44 million. LHC Group reported sales of $507.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $517.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.24 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on LHCG. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.50. 148,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $80.84 and a 52 week high of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director John L. Indest sold 30,515 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $3,471,386.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,306 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $383,066.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,386,197.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,707,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.