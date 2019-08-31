Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,761.33 ($49.15).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

BATS opened at GBX 2,880 ($37.63) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,007.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,969.81. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a twelve month low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,945 ($51.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.