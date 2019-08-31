LINA Market Capitalization Tops $25.06 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a market cap of $25.06 million and $1.59 million worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00228373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.01341282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091282 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021311 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,430,682 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. LINA’s official website is lina.review.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

