Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Shares Down 6.5%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) was down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.34, approximately 2,328,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 678,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Separately, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

