Lisk Trading Down 5.8% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00011598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Poloniex, Bit-Z and OKEx. Lisk has a market cap of $134.20 million and $2.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021742 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030487 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013312 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 134,858,569 coins and its circulating supply is 119,762,156 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi, Bit-Z, Exrates, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Binance, OKEx, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, BitBay, COSS, Coinbe, Livecoin, Coindeal, ChaoEX, Coinroom and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

