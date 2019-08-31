LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 89.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 787.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 38.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 491,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 136,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $117,852.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,266 shares of company stock worth $1,728,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,121. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.78 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. LivePerson’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.