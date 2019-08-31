Loop Capital Trims Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price to $20.00

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Buckingham Research set a $23.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an in-line rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.37.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $557.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 799,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 120,422 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,834,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

