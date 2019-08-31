Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

LOW traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,079,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

