Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,079,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,537. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

