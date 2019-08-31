LSV Asset Management Boosts Position in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,032,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Canon were worth $30,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 10.4% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 26.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 88.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 155,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canon in the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAJ shares. ValuEngine raised Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE CAJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 162,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,067. Canon Inc has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Canon had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canon Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.599 dividend. This is a boost from Canon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Canon’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

