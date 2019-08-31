LSV Asset Management Increases Position in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,219,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.79% of SRC Energy worth $45,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $65,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SRC Energy during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRCI. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,710. SRC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.12 million.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

