LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 5.09% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $39,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after buying an additional 42,026 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 199,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 118,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 95,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.64 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The company has a market capitalization of $868.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

