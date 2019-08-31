Magi Price Tops $0.0320 (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Magi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. Magi has a market cap of $289,629.00 and $10.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Magi has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About Magi

Magi (CRYPTO:XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,050,225 coins. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magi

Magi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

