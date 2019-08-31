Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2019

Analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Marrone Bio Innovations posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 86.09% and a negative return on equity of 193.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 47.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBII stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 62,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of -0.15. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

