Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $398.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Matrix Service updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.10-1.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.10-1.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. Matrix Service has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $25.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MTRX. BidaskClub upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Matrix Service by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Matrix Service by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Matrix Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Matrix Service by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Matrix Service by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.