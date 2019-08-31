Maxcoin (MAX) Price Tops $0.0058

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $355,084.00 and $435.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00835609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021075 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00238251 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004149 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

