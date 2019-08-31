Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $28,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $217.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,852. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $156.56 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day moving average is $199.65. The company has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays set a $230.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price target on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.55.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

