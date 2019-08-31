Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 29,729 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,673,764,000 after buying an additional 683,872 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,255 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

In other news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.97. 2,600,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,852. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

