MediBloc (MED) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last Week

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. MediBloc has a total market cap of $20.12 million and $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. During the last week, MediBloc has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,558.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.01766574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.13 or 0.02897573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00666650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00697039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00065668 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00464760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008174 BTC.

MediBloc Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MediBloc is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediBloc is medium.com/@MediBloc.

MediBloc Token Trading

MediBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

