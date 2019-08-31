MedicCoin (MEDIC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $245.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,043.00 and $245.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 291,296,280 coins and its circulating supply is 291,295,843 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.