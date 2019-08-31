MenaPay 24 Hour Volume Hits $142,943.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $142,943.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00224324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000409 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,246,786 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Dcoin, Sistemkoin and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

