Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s Largest Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 5.2% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America set a $97.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,918,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

