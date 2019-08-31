Mero Currency Hits Market Capitalization of $32,814.00 (MRO)

Mero Currency (CURRENCY:MRO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Mero Currency token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly, Coinlim, Mercatox and DDEX. Mero Currency has a total market cap of $32,814.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of Mero Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mero Currency has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00223434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.01335312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Mero Currency

Mero Currency’s total supply is 20,937,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,737,076 tokens. Mero Currency’s official Twitter account is @merocurrency. The official website for Mero Currency is www.merocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Mero Currency

Mero Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Altilly, DDEX, Coinlim and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mero Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mero Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

