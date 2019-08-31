Micromines (MICRO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $9,116.00 and approximately $2,953.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Micromines has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00229446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.01336497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00090345 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021709 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co.

Buying and Selling Micromines

Micromines can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Mercatox, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

