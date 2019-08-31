Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Up 5.2%

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 865,028 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 449,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MVIS shares. Northland Securities set a $2.00 price target on Microvision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Microvision in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $65.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Microvision had a negative return on equity of 1,277.02% and a negative net margin of 174.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microvision by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,562,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microvision by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microvision by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microvision during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

