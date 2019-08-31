Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 2,220 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.2% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 613,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,190. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $89.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average is $86.42.

