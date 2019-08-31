Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 257.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $5,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $282.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.32. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $208.23 and a 1-year high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

