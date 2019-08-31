Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 26.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $175,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 30,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05.

