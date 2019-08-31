Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,154,000 after buying an additional 951,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,688,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after buying an additional 1,790,405 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,431,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,209,000 after buying an additional 653,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,918,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $221.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

