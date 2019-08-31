Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,840 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,431,723,000 after purchasing an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,817,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $573,333,000 after purchasing an additional 73,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,186 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $596,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,040 shares of company stock worth $37,121,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,816,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

