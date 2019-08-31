Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,852,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,108,000 after acquiring an additional 526,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,027,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,613,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,758 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896,676 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,488 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.09. 7,497,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,791,663. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96.

