Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 810 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,112,000 after acquiring an additional 547,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,894,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,699,000 after acquiring an additional 326,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12,605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 298,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 295,857 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,681,000 after acquiring an additional 257,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

WM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.35. 1,035,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.35. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.22 and a 12-month high of $120.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.