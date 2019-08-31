Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Invests $93,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.89. 1,957,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.29.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,533.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

