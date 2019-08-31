Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $2,204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,370,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,174. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.28. 1,114,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $133.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average of $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

