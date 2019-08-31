Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $812,301,000 after buying an additional 537,677 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 169.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,642,000 after buying an additional 74,001 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,969,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 80.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 103,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after buying an additional 27,247 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG traded down $5.22 on Friday, hitting $838.42. 280,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $793.42 and its 200 day moving average is $710.71. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.20 and a fifty-two week high of $848.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total transaction of $58,092,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total transaction of $3,043,847.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,278,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,191 shares of company stock worth $125,736,219 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $703.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

